Kylie Minogue delivers groovy new single, ‘I Love It’

Kylie Minogue is on the cusp of releasing her new album ‘Disco’, and today (October 23), she’s dropped its latest single, ‘I Love It’.

Complete with lush strings and a punchy horn section, ‘I Love It’ is straight up-and-down disco with a signature Minogue twist.

Listen to the song below:

Advertisement

‘I Love It’ marks the third track Minogue has dropped ahead of the November 6 release of ‘Disco’. She dropped lead single ‘Say Something’ back in July, and followed it up with ‘Magic’ late last month.

“There’s a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment. Both feel like good times for me, so I’m channelling that into this record,” Minogue explained in an interview earlier this year.

“The songs that are pure escapism have even stronger purpose.”

To celebrate the impending release of her fifteenth studio album, earlier this week Minogue announced a special live-streamed performance.

Advertisement

Billed as ‘Infinite Disco’, Minogue said that the 50-minute performance, taking place the day after the release of ‘Disco’ on Saturday November 7, will transport viewers to a “visual world”, created by herself and collaborators Studio Moross and Sinclair/Wilkinson.

She’ll be performing tracks from the new album, obviously, but she’ll also be performing reimagined versions of some of her most famous tracks from throughout the years. The songs were reworked with the help of songwriters Biff Stannard and Steve Anderson.