Kylie Minogue on her Glastonbury 2019 set: “It felt like this massive acknowledgement of me as a performer”

Kylie Minogue has reflected on her performance at Glastonbury 2019, saying that she now views her memorable set at the festival as being a “massive acknowledgement of me as a performer”.

The singer made her Glastonbury bow at last year’s festival 14 years on from when she had to cancel her Pyramid Stage headline slot after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The show included collaborative performances with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin and Nick Cave, and her set was the most-watched in Glastonbury’s history.

Advertisement

Minogue has previously admitted, however, that she didn’t believe her performance was “good enough” as she “hadn’t done it as well as I wanted”.

Speaking to You magazine in a new interview, Minogue recalled how she was “so nervous beforehand that I couldn’t speak” and that she received pre-show advice from Martin, who told her “to enjoy it”.

“But I was doing my usual thing of catastrophising about one of the props falling on me or the musicians and everything going horribly Spinal Tap,” she said.

“When I went out there, I was hit by this huge wave of love and I couldn’t quite take it in. Then, that night, I watched my performance back, focusing on all my mistakes.”

Minogue acknowledged that, up until that point, she had gone through her career “never feeling like I’m ever getting it quite right because, however critical anyone else is, I am the most critical person of myself”.

Advertisement

However, her Glastonbury set marked something of a breakthrough in her self-confidence. “I began to process the feeling from being on stage that night,” she recalled. “What it actually felt like was this massive acknowledgement of me as a performer. And for the first time in my life I accepted that and I just cried.”

Minogue added that her Glastonbury set also “taught me the joy of imperfection”.

“I put myself under such pressure for everything to be as perfect as possible, but nothing ever is and that’s OK, that’s life – and letting go and letting things be can be pretty amazing.”

Minogue released her latest album ‘Disco’, her 15th solo LP, earlier this month.