Kylie Minogue is returning to Australia after 30 years in the UK

Kylie Minogue has announced she’ll be moving back to her hometown of Melbourne, after living and working in the UK for three decades.

The pop legend confirmed her homecoming in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, telling breakfast show host Zoe Ball: “I have spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good.”

She noted that she’d been talking about moving home “for a while”, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic leading her to bond strongly with her relatives. Last October, Minogue told the ABC’s 7:30 programme that she’d been missing her family throughout the pandemic, admitting to host Leigh Sales that the experience had been an “emotional rollercoaster”.

At the time, she told Sales: “Time is so weird right now – was something yesterday or was it six months ago? – but it shouldn’t be too long before I can get home. Anyway, hopefully.”

British fans needn’t fret that Minogue will neglect her second home, however, as she told the BBC: “I’ve had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: ‘Kylie, what do you mean? You can’t go’. I said: ‘I’m not really going. I’ve lived here for 30 years, I’m always going to be back.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Minogue hinted at her imminent return to touring, saying she and her team are “inching closer to being able to do something like that”.

Addressing her legion of eager fans, she continued: “Keep your disco outfit not too far away. Not at the back of the cupboard.”

Earlier this month, Minogue announced a revamped version of her latest album, 2020’s ‘Disco’, labelled the ‘Guest List Edition’. Set for release on November 12, the record sports collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa and Jesse Ware, as well as remixes of ‘Disco’ songs from Basement Jaxx, Linslee and more.

The record’s first single, a duet with Years & Years (aka Olly Alexander) titled ‘A Second To Midnight’, was released earlier this week.

Coming as Minogue’s 15th full-length effort, ‘Disco’ was released last November via Darenote / BMG. NME gave it a four-star review upon release, with writer Nick Levine saying the record “shimmers with a warm glittery glow that’s just irresistible”.

The week after ‘Disco: Guest List Edition’ comes out, Minogue is set to reissue her eighth album, 2002’s ‘Fever’, celebrating its 20th anniversary.