Archival Kylie Minogue performance to air on ABC’s ‘The Sound’

A vintage Kylie Minogue performance is set to air on ABC’s new live music show The Sound, as part of its ‘From The Vault’ segment.

The footage is taken from Minogue’s ‘Intimate & Live’ tour in 1998. The Sound will air a performance of ‘What Do I Have To Do,’ recorded at Sydney’s State Theatre. The track originally appeared on Minogue’s third studio album, ‘Rhythm Of Love.’

The airing of the performance ties into the release of Minogue’s new single, ‘Say Something.’ The single is lifted from her fifteenth studio album, ‘Disco,’ due out on Friday November 6.

In addition to Minogue’s performance, The Sound will also air a special tribute to late Divinyls singer Chrissie Amphlett. Adalita, Mahalia Barnes and Polish Club will cover ‘Boys In Town,’ from Divinyls’ debut album ‘Desperate.’

“[W]hen you actually have to perform [the song] yourself, you realise how amazing it really is,” Adalita said of the performance in a press statement.

“[I]t’s been great to collaborate with artists I’ve never teamed up with before, especially in the current times.”

Also set to appear on the forthcoming episode of The Sound are Paul Kelly with Paul Grabowsky, Julia Stone, Eves Karydas and Cub Sport. The latter released their fourth studio album, ‘LIKE NIRVANA,’ today (July 24).

The Sound airs on ABC at 5:30pm AEST.