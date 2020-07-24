News Music News

Archival Kylie Minogue performance to air on ABC’s ‘The Sound’

Taken from her 1998 'Intimate & Live' tour

By Jackson Langford
kylie minogue getty images jim dyson getty images
Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

A vintage Kylie Minogue performance is set to air on ABC’s new live music show The Sound, as part of its ‘From The Vault’ segment.

The footage is taken from Minogue’s ‘Intimate & Live’ tour in 1998. The Sound will air a performance of ‘What Do I Have To Do,’ recorded at Sydney’s State Theatre. The track originally appeared on Minogue’s third studio album, ‘Rhythm Of Love.’

The airing of the performance ties into the release of Minogue’s new single, ‘Say Something.’ The single is lifted from her fifteenth studio album, ‘Disco,’ due out on Friday November 6.

Advertisement

In addition to Minogue’s performance, The Sound will also air a special tribute to late Divinyls singer Chrissie Amphlett. Adalita, Mahalia Barnes and Polish Club will cover ‘Boys In Town,’ from Divinyls’ debut album ‘Desperate.’

“[W]hen you actually have to perform [the song] yourself, you realise how amazing it really is,” Adalita said of the performance in a press statement.

“[I]t’s been great to collaborate with artists I’ve never teamed up with before, especially in the current times.”

Also set to appear on the forthcoming episode of The Sound are Paul Kelly with Paul Grabowsky, Julia Stone, Eves Karydas and Cub Sport. The latter released their fourth studio album, ‘LIKE NIRVANA,’ today (July 24).

The Sound airs on ABC at 5:30pm AEST.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.