Kylie Minogue, Ruel, Midnight Oil to perform on season two premiere of ‘The Sound’

Kylie Minogue, Ruel, Midnight Oil and many more Australian acts have been enlisted to perform on the forthcoming season two premiere of The Sound.

The first season of the ABC programme premiered in July of this year, and was host to a slew of acts from both Australia and New Zealand.

Season two of The Sound is set to air on ABC at 6pm on Sunday, November 1, with returning host Jane Gazzo and the addition of new host Bridget Hustwaite.

Kylie Minogue will perform as part of the premiere, giving viewers a peak at what to expect from her forthcoming ‘Infinite Disco’ live-stream event.

The Rubens will be performing their latest track ‘Time Of My Life’ atop the roof of the Sydney International Convention Centre.

Midnight Oil will be joined by Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith, for a special performance of their track ‘First Nation’, taken from the band’s imminent mini-album ‘The Marrakata Project‘.

Ruel, Vera Blue, Alice Skye, Mia Wray and Jim Moginie will also all be performing throughout the show.

As always, the episode will feature a ‘From The Vault…’ segment which contains archival footage. For the season two premiere, they’ll be airing a performance from 1989 by Richard Clapton.

Finally, Thirsty Merc, Gretta Ray, Alex Lahey and You Am I’s Davey Lane will be teaming up to perform a tribute to Australian band The Master Apprentices.

“Australian music is not just being celebrated, but also documented and highlighted during what has been possibly the most unusual year ever for the arts and music industry,” Jane Gazzo said in a press statement of the show.

“The positive feedback from season one validated just how much Aussie audiences love their music television… I look forward to seeing the massive talent and contributions from so many of our established and emerging artists. Bring it on!”