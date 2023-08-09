Kylie Minogue sends Madonna message of support after her hospitalisation

Kylie Minogue has sent a heartfelt message to Madonna, following the recent health scare that left her in intensive care.

The message of support comes in light of the ‘Like A Virgin’ singer’s recent stay in hospital, after she developed a “serious bacterial infection”, which saw her admitted to an intensive care unit.

The news was announced by her longtime manager Guy Oseary, and the 64-year-old pop star was forced to postpone a number of shows due to health concerns.

Madonna was supposed to embark on her massive 40th anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour last month, which would have kicked off in Vancouver, BC on July 15. Other stops in North America included New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Now, with the artist confirming that she is feeling better and set to make a full recovery soon, another pop icon has reached out to send her best to Madonna and share that she understands the health struggles that come with excessive touring.

Speaking with E! News recently, Kylie Minogue said that she “feels for her”, and wants to join all other fans in wishing Madonna a “speedy recovery”.

“‘I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring. I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it is so taxing on you as a whole,” she revealed in the discussion. “I will definitely be getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”

The update comes shortly after the Australian singer revealed that her dream collaboration would be with the ‘Vogue’ artist.

Minogue teased fans while headlining at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York last month. In an interview at the event, she was asked if she’d be open to working with the other queen of pop, to which she responded: “I would. Of course, I would!

“She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

In other Madonna news, the musician was recently spotted at a Beyoncé show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which saw the headliner star give Madonna a shout-out.

“Big shout-out to the queen,” Beyoncé said during a section of ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’. “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

Earlier this week (August 7), Madonna also announced that her rescheduled ‘Celebration’ tour dates will be revealed “in the next few days”.

As for Kylie Minogue, the singer is still enjoying the success of her hit summer track ‘Padam Padam’, which marked her first Top 10 in more than a decade. She is also set to release her latest album, ‘Tension’, next month, and has announced details of her first Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire nightclub, which will kick off later this year.