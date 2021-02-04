Kylie Minogue, Spacey Jane, INXS via Dua Lipa shortlisted for APRA’s Song of the Year

APRA AMCOS has revealed the shortlist for its 2020 Song of the Year, with 25 entries voted in by APRA members from across Australia.

Tame Impala have the most shortlisted tracks with ‘Is It True’, ‘It Might Be Time’, and ‘Lost in Yesterday’ from last year’s ‘The Slow Rush’. Spacey Jane, Polaris, DMA’s and Lime Cordiale have all made their debut on the shortlist, though there are also some surprise first-timers.

Kylie Minogue makes her first appearance on the shortlist with ‘Say Something’ from 2020’s ‘Disco’, while INXS‘ Michael Hutchence and Andrew Farris get their debut nod for Dua Lipa‘s ‘Break My Heart’, which samples their 1987 hit ‘Need You Tonight’. Bunna Lawrie, Joel Davison and Midnight Oil‘s Rob Hirst have also been recognised on the shortlist for the first time with ‘Gadigal Land’.

Last year’s winner, Tones And I, is also nominated for ‘Bad Child’, with Archie Roach, Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, Tim Minchin, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Baker Boy, Cold Chisel, Hilltop Hoods, Amy Shark and more filling out the rest of the shortlist.

The shortlist will be cut down to five final nominees in March, before the 2021 APRA Music Awards go down on Wednesday 28 April at the International Convention Centre Grand Ballroom at Darling Harbour in Sydney.

“As Australia slowly begins recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic, our industry is still largely on pause. After such a difficult year, our sincere hope is that we can stage a traditional live ceremony for the 2021 APRA Music Awards,” Dean Ormston, APRA AMCOS CEO said in a press statement.

“A physical event would announce that we’re in a new era, one where we can celebrate the Australian songwriters that have excelled despite one of the most challenging years in memory. We hope to see you there in the flesh.”

The shortlist for APRA AMCOS’ 2020 Song of the Year is:

‘Bad Child’ – Tones & I

‘Booster Seat’ – Spacey Jane

‘Break My Heart’ – Dua Lipa

‘Carry You’ – Missy Higgins

‘Everybody Rise’ – Amy Shark

‘Gadigal Land’ – Midnight Oil feat. Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie

‘Getting The Band Back Together’ – Cold Chisel

‘Ghosteen’ – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

‘If I Never Say A Word’ – Matt Corby

‘I’ll Take Lonely Tonight’ – Tim Minchin

‘I’m Good?’ – Hilltop Hoods

‘Is It True’ – Tame Impala

‘It Might Be Time’ – Tame Impala

‘Lost In Yesterday’ – Tame Impala

‘Love Songs’ – Daryl Braithwaite

‘Masochist’ – Polaris

‘Meditjin’ – Baker Boy feat. Jessb

‘On Our Own’ – Lime Cordiale

‘Say Something’ – Kylie Minogue

‘Silver’ – DMA’S

‘Situation Room’ – Something For Kate

‘Standing With You’ – Guy Sebastian

‘Tell Me Why’ – Archie Roach with Sally Dastey

‘Two Of Us’ – Birds Of Tokyo

‘When We’re Both Old And Mad’ – Paul Kelly & Kasey Chambers