Kylie Minogue teases new album of “grown-up disco”

Pop icon Kylie Minogue has revealed that work has begun on her fifteenth studio album and it’s apparently going to send punters straight under the disco ball.

In a new interview with GQ, Minogue gave details about her forthcoming album, reportedly titled ‘Kylie’, which she described as “grown-up disco.” (Note: Minogue’s 1988 debut album was also called ‘Kylie’).

“[It’s] difficult even for me to explain,” she said. “But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.”

Advertisement

“I loved disco as an eight-year-old, so it’s been a long love affair,” she continued. “I’m loving the modern interpretations of the genre now.”

She also noted that “there’s a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment.”

“Both feel like good times for me, so I’m channelling that into this record,” she continued.

Of course, Minogue has been working on the follow up to 2018’s ‘Golden’ while in isolation like the rest of the planet, but affirms that the music aims to provide a sense of escape.

“The songs that are pure escapism have even stronger purpose,” she said.

Advertisement

Minogue made her Glastonbury debut last year to widespread acclaim, but recently said that she didn’t feel as strongly about it as the rest of the world.

“My reaction was so at odds with the response and the reception it got,” she said.

“I hadn’t done it as well as I wanted. I’ve always been so hypercritical. Was this supposed to be the pinnacle of my career? It’s not good enough. I’m better than that.”