Kylie Minogue to return with new single ‘Say Something’ this week

Kylie Minogue will make her return this week with ‘Say Something’, the first single to be lifted from her upcoming new album ‘Disco’.

The pop icon, who released her last record ‘Golden’ in 2018, revealed back in May that her upcoming fifteenth record would contain “grown-up disco”.

Earlier today (July 21), the project’s official artwork began circulating via social media after appearing on Amazon. It was later reported by The Sun that Minogue was primed to share the “upbeat and summery” ‘Say Something’ this coming Thursday (July 23).

Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST ✨ #KylieDisco pic.twitter.com/En7MBDg6HE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 21, 2020

The pop star has since taken to social media to confirm the rumours. Captioning a brief snippet of the upcoming lead single, Minogue wrote: “Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST.”

You can see that post above.

In May, Minogue discussed how working on new material during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown has been beneficial to her health. “This time has been about trying to stay well, stay sane and appreciate the creative outlet I have with making this album,” she said.

“I have loved seeing how creative all sorts of people are right now, be it helping on the front line or making us laugh on socials. The humanity that is pouring out of people is so beautiful.”