Kylie Minogue wants to experiment with “indie folk” music

Kylie Minogue has revealed that she would love to experiment and give fans “a little taste” of more “indie folk” music.

Last Sunday (February 4), the pop icon spoke to Billboard, when the interviewer asked if there were any genres Minogue was eager to explore.

At first, she brought up her seminly 1995 collaboration with Nick Cave, ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’. She told the publication the “murder ballad” was “quite alternative” – alluding that she might want to explore the genre again.

“I enjoy a lot of indie folk, which I haven’t really done myself,” she continued. “I don’t think I’ve ever said that out loud, but that would be fun [to explore].”

She clarified: “Maybe it’s not an entire album, just a little taste.”

Minogue also spoke about the cultural significance of her recent viral hit, ‘Padam Padam’.

“You hope for the best with the song and the video and everything but there’s just certain moments where it all comes together and you try to do that,” she said. “It just doesn’t always hit, but in this instance it did. It did more than any of us could have hoped for.”

‘Padam Padam’ won the inaugural Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammy Awards, beating the likes of David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Bebe Rexha, Troye Sivan and more. This was Minogue’s second Grammy win, having score the Best Dance Recording award in 2004 for ‘Come Into My World’.

The song served as the lead single for the Australian singer’s 16th studio album ‘Tension’ which was released last November. In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: ”Ultimately, ‘Tension’ plays like a fun, flirty night out with an old friend who never burdens you with her problems. Whether you’ve known Minogue for a lifetime – or just since ‘Padam Padam’ – you’ll want to join the party.”

Last month, producer Lostboy – who worked on ‘Padam Padam’ with Norwegian songwriter Ina Wroldsen – said the song was almost given to Rita Ora as Minogue’s label “didn’t think it was for Kylie.”

In other news, Minogue started her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency in November at the Voltaire nightclub in The Venetian Hotel, which will end in spring this year. You can look for tickets here.

The 55-year-old has also expressed the desire to pull off “one amazing stadium show” before the end of her career.