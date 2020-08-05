Kylie Minogue, Washington, G Flip to play episode four of ‘The Sound’

ABC’s The Sound is back for its fourth instalment this Sunday (August 9), featuring performances from Washington, KIAN, Hockey Dad and Kylie Minogue, who’ll also be chatting about her forthcoming album, ‘Disco’.

Other acts on the lineup include Illy and G Flip, who’ll be teaming up for their track ‘Loose Ends’, before the drummer-turned-singer plays her latest single ‘Hyperfine’.

Each episode of The Sound features an ‘Introducing’ segment to showcase emerging talent, which will be filled this weekend by D’Arcy Spiller. The Melbourne singer will perform the track ‘What In Hell’, taken from her debut EP.

Sunday night’s program will also see John Paul Young, Hockey Dad’s Zach Stephenson, Shannen James and Maddy Jane band together for a tribute to Australian icons, The Easybeats.

Another weekly segment, ‘From The Vault’, will showcase archival footage of Yothu Yindi’s ARIA Hall of Fame induction in 2012. Yindi will then be joined by Paul Kelly, Peter Garrett, Dan Sultan, Jess Mauboy and Andrew Farris for his performance.

Jane Gazzo and Zan Rowe will be on hosting duties as usual, with radio presenter and ABC regular Myf Warhurst joining as guest co-host.

The Sound has featured some big names in Australian music since debuting in July. DMA’S, Julia Stone, Cub Sport, Gordi, Amy Shark and more have appeared on the 60-minute program, as well as co-hosts Red Symons and Russell Crowe.