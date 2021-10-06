Kylie and Years & Years share dazzling new single ‘A Second To Midnight’

Kylie Minogue has released a new collaborative track with Years & Years – listen to ‘A Second To Midnight’ below.

The song, which was co-written by Olly Alexander, will appear on the recently-announced ‘Guest List Edition’ of Kylie’s 15th studio album, ‘Disco’ (out November 12).

“Thank you Years & Years for joining me on this song! I had so much fun channeling my inner Olly in this video – felt like a KING,” Minogue wrote on Twitter upon the single’s release today (October 6).

Alexander added: “Working with Kylie was a literal dream come true. Her music has consistently inspired me since I was a kid, she is a true icon I am pinching myself this actually happened!!”

The dazzling ‘A Second To Midnight’ arrives with a Sophie Muller-directed video, which was shot at the historic Collins’ Music Hall in Islington, London. It sees the leopard print-clad duo dance around under a spotlight, briefly switching roles throughout.

Later, a larger choreographed routine takes over the venue – made up of dancers donning Olly and Kylie masks. You can tune in here:

Minogue explained that she would be “heading back to the dance floor” with the forthcoming ‘Disco: Guest List Edition’. The expanded record also features collaborations with Jessie Ware (‘Kiss Of Life’), Gloria Gaynor (‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’) and more.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, appears on the previously-released Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove’, as well as its Initial Talk rework. Additionally, the ‘Guest List Edition’ boasts remixes and extended mixes courtesy of Basement Jaxx, Purple Disco Machine and Syn Cole.

This year saw Olly Alexander team up with Kylie for a joint remix of ‘Starstruck’, the original of which came out in April. He subsequently shared a piano-led reinterpretation of the singer’s classic single ‘Love At First Sight’.