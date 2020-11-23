Kylie shares desire to collaborate with more women, including Madonna

Kylie Minogue says it would be “amazing” to collaborate with Madonna.

The singer, who released her new album ‘Disco’ this month, also stated her desire to work alongside more women.

“I’ve done quite a lot of collaborations over the years—I absolutely love doing them because you get to dip your toe into different water and colour your performance by the other artist,” Kylie told ELLE in a new interview. “There’s an unspoken understanding and camaraderie.

She added: “Certainly, I’d love to collaborate with more women, because I haven’t done much of that.” She went on to cite Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus as potential collaborators in the future, as well.

“I admire so many of these women. There’s been talk about Madonna and I doing a duet for, it feels like, 20 years. If that were to happen, that would be amazing. I was dressing up in my bedroom to Madonna, to Whitney Houston, to Cyndi Lauper, and then Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, and Donna Summer. Diana Ross was going to go on tour this year and she had to cancel that. There’s so many people I would jump at the opportunity to work with.”

‘Disco’ entered the UK album charts at number one upon its release, making Kylie the first female artist to top the UK albums chart in five consecutive decades.

Reviewing the album, NME called ‘Disco’ “her most consistent and enjoyable album in a decade,” adding: “This album succeeds because it feels like Kylie doing disco in her own cute way: measured, affectionate and sincere, not an exercise in tongue-in-cheek pastiche.”