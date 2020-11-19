Kymie links up with Kwame for new single ‘Name’

Western Sydney’s Kymie has made her return today with a sultry new single alongside frequent collaborator Kwame with ‘Name’.

It’s an oozy, R&B track with Kymie’s voice interspersed with Kwame’s sparse production, with the rapper also lending his signature vocals to a verse in the centre of the song.

“Name’ is about the journey of two lovers who are conflicted by love and lust,” Kymie said in a press statement.

“When writing ‘Name’ I wanted to capture the rollercoaster of emotions that go along with these types of relationships and their very turbulent nature.”

This is just the latest collaboration between the two Western Sydneysiders, following Kwame’s production on Kymie’s previous single ‘Drop It Down‘.

Both ‘Name’ and ‘Drop It Down’ are set to appear on Kymie’s forthcoming EP, ‘Indecision’, due out Friday December 3.

The EP also features 2019’s ‘Can’t Relate’, as well as new tracks ‘overU’, ‘Innocent’ and ‘Discipline’.

As for Kwame, he’s fresh off the release of his own EP, ‘Please, Get Home Safe’. Speaking to NME, he explained the hardships he’s faced trying to make his way through the music industry.

“There are a lot of sharks in the industry that push their own agenda,” he said.

“They want to make it about them as opposed to what you, yourself, the artist wants to do. I feel like there’s this big disconnect between the industry and the people – by that I mean the actual culture that happens on the ground.”