Hip-hop R&B artist Kymie has released her latest song, ‘Drop It Down’, which was accompanied by a lo-fi music video. Check it out below.

‘Drop It Down’ premiered on triple j’s ‘Good Nights’ yesterday (March 25) and was produced by Australian rapper and producer Kwame. In a press statement, Kymie said her latest single is all about mutual commitment and loyalty in a relationship.

“‘Drop It Down’ is basically stating that if I’m investing time in you, you better come correct!” she explained. “I am business savvy, confident and I most definitely don’t fuck around. If there’s mutual respect, best believe you’ll get the best of me!”

The accompanying music video was filmed by Kymie in her home with a webcam and features cameos by many of her friends. The clip was shot last year using the entertainment app Triller and, according to the YouTube’s description, aims to encapsulate the song’s upbeat energy.

“One of the first things I did when I made ‘Drop It Down’ was make a Triller [account] and that set the tone for the track! I thought it could be cool if I filmed the whole video on my laptop and just do me! It made sense cause the track is super fun,” she said.

Kymie’s latest single follows the release of ‘Can’t Relate’ and its music video, in addition to an appearance at Brisbane’s BIGSOUND in 2019. The Sydney musician has also worked alongside Jai Waetford and supported Ja Rule during his recent Australian tour.

On the other hand, Kwame dropped a new track, ‘Schleep’, earlier this month. The rapper was due to embark on his Please, Get Home Safe’ national tour but was forced to cancel the shows amid the coronavirus concerns. See the full list of Australian gigs affected by the outbreak here.