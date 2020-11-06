Kyso packs the summer heat in new single ‘Only For Me’

Victoria-based hip hop artist Kyso is bringing summer vibes with a twist in his new single ‘Only For Me’.

Produced by Young Taylor, ‘Only For Me’ is a smooth hip hop jam that was written from country Victoria. Per a press release, the 22-year-old Kyso said that his location made it difficult to further develop his sound when compared to writing music from an apartment in the city.

Speaking on the atmosphere of ‘Only For Me’, Kyso said, “For me personally it feels like a track where I can finally kick my feet up and have a celebration to all the hard work and tough times this year.

“Just being in the moment and being content is something that overcame me while working on this and I hope everyone can feel that.”

Listen to ‘Only For Me’ below:

The new track follows previous single ‘Blue’, a collaboration with singer Olive Amun and a stark contrast to today’s release.

Where ‘Only For Me’ oozes celebration feels, ‘Blue’ saw Kyso present his heart on his sleeve.

Upon the song’s release, Kyso – real name Kyson Ellul – said it was “about feeling completely satisfied with something in your life, in this case; love” and that it carries a theme of “satisfaction with something new”, adding that his future material carries the same intention.