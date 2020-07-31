Kyso shares how he feels in new single ‘Blue’

Hip hop artist Kyso has dropped a brand new single, ‘Blue’, his third release this year.

Hailing from country Victoria, Kyso flirts between trap and hip hop, echoing the styles of genre powerhouses like Drake, J. Cole and Future.

Featuring singer Olive Amun, a press statement describes ‘Blue’ as “translucent”.

On the single and collaborating with Amun, Kyso said, “This song ‘Blue’ is about feeling completely satisfied with something in your life, in this case; love.

“From feeling blue before I met a certain someone, to feeling completely full when that someone enters my life.

“Olive encaptures this not just with his vulnerable lyrics, but with his soothing tone and smooth delivery.”

Today’s new release follows previously released tracks ‘Lover’ and ‘Nuh Uh Uh’, taken from his forthcoming debut EP, whose details are yet to be revealed.

Kyso said ‘Blue’ carries a theme of “satisfaction with something new” and says his future material carries the same intention.

In 2016, Kyso appeared at Beyond The Valley festival, sharing the stage with the likes of Alex Lahey, Chance The Rapper, DZ Deathrays, Japanese Wallpaper and Ngaiire among others. Since then he’s used his musical platform to help others in his small community, particularly through the 2020 bushfire crises.