L.A. Guns guitarist plays entire concert from bathroom backstage due to panic disorder

Guitarist Tracii Guns of glam metal band L.A. Guns was forced to play the band’s set in Piano, Texas from a backstage bathroom due to a panic disorder.

“A lot of people know I have a panic disorder,” he wrote on his Facebook Page ahead of the concert on June 24, explaining, “While I have it 95 percent under control, Heat is the remaining trigger and I simply cannot play in the heat. BUT!!! We have found a solution for today’s show I will be playing in a comfy bathroom directly behind the stage where there is air conditioning.”

“I will do an Instagram live stream during the set if y’all really need to watch me play. I apologize for my crazy brain.”

The band’s technicians set up Guns’ audio equipment in the backstage bathroom, and L.A. Guns proceeded to complete their show with their guitarist’s audio piped directly from the bathroom. Guns did make an appearance after the show to throw picks into the crowd, having successfully avoided any potential disaster.

Watch Guns’ unusual bathroom performance in clips he shared below.

End of Rip N Tear sittin on the pot https://t.co/3Uh4jwy3mf — Tracii ⨁ 🇺🇸🇩🇰 (@TraciiGuns) June 24, 2022

The band are currently on the road for the Sonic Slam tour with Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Faster Pussycat. No further complications have been reported from their ensuing tour dates, which will take them across North America over the next several months before the tour concludes on New Year’s Eve.

Tracii Guns was part of an early iteration of Guns N’ Roses that was created when L.A. Guns merged with fellow Los Angeles band Hollywood Rose. The band was active for a short time in 1985 before Slash took Guns’ place as the band’s guitarist, leading to Guns’ split from the group and his reestablishing of L.A. Guns.

The band have released a total of 11 studio albums, with their most recent release coming in the form of 2021’s ‘Checkered Past’.