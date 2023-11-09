L.A. Reid accused of sexual assault by a former music executive

L.A. Reid, the former CEO of Epic Records, has been accused of sexual assault by a former music executive.

According to a report by Reuters, a lawsuit has been filed against the American record executive, A&R representative, and record producer, accusing him of two alleged incidents of sexual assault over two decades ago.

In the court records obtained by the outlet, it is stated that former music executive Drew Dixon filed the lawsuit in Manhattan’s federal court on Wednesday (November 8). The plaintiff, aged 67, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and claims that Reid derailed her career after he became Arista Records’ chief executive.

As reported by the outlet, a representative for Reid did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and lawyers who have represented him on recent legal matters have also not yet provided comment on the accusations.

The alleged assaults outlined in the filing include two that occurred in 2001, during the time that the pair were working together. The report also accuses the industry mogul of sabotaging her career because she rejected his advances.

The claims were filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives sexual assault victims a one-year window to sue perpetrators even if the statutes of limitations had expired. The window for the case is to close this month.

Dixon is now a board member at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and also took part in a 2020 documentary on HBO Max. Titled On the Record, the project centred around the accusations of sexual misconduct by women against rap mogul Russell Simmons.

Back in 2017, she had previously publicly accused Reid of misconduct, seven months after he left his position as Epic Records chief due to accusations of improper behaviour.

Speaking to The New York Times in December 2017 in response to Dixon’s accusations, Reid said: “I’m proud of my track record promoting, supporting and uplifting women at every company I’ve ever run. That notwithstanding, if I have ever said anything capable of being misinterpreted, I apologise unreservedly.”