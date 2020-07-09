L-Fresh The LION announces live-stream album launch

L-Fresh The LION has today (July 9) announced that the launch for his forthcoming album ‘South West’ will take place on July 30.

The launch will take place over live-stream, kicking off at 4pm AEDT on both the Liverpool Council Facebook page and the Delivered Live YouTube page.

The Western Sydney rapper will be joined by special guests Barkaa and Bindi Bosses.

L-Fresh revealed details of the launch on social media today (July 9). Alongside the announcement, the rapper stated he is “making the most of the situation” by live-streaming the event.

“In the absence of being… in real physical space with you… [we’re] doing the next best thing,” he wrote.

L-Fresh plans to perform ‘South West’ in full on the live-stream. Fans can tune in for free, but have the option to buy tickets to show their support. A ticket link will be available soon.

‘South West’, L-Fresh’s third studio album, hits shelves and streaming services on July 17. It follows on from his albums ‘One’ and ‘Become’, released in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Thus far, L-Fresh The Lion has shared four singles from ‘South West’: ‘Alchemy,’ ‘Born to Stand Out,’ ‘Oh My‘ and ‘Mother Tongue.’

While unable to perform live thus far in 2020, L-Fresh has appeared as part of both Isol-Aid and ‘Delivered, Live.’