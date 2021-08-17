L-FRESH The LION, Nardean and more link up for cover of Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Last Time That I Checc’d’

L-FRESH The LION, Nardean and a string of other Aussie artists have joined forces to cover Nipsey Hussle and YG‘s 2018 track, ‘Last Time That I Checc’d’.

Organised by Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra for what would have been Hussle’s 36th birthday (August 15), the cover introduces new lyrics from the group, with some verses centred around Australian themes. Hip-hop acts Mack Ridge, Blaq Carrie, Sachém and SOL CHLD also contributed to the track.

The accompanying music clip, directed by Hsu and Rod Pilbeam, shares similarities to the original video from the late rapper, such as the red-blue background.

Watch the clip below:

Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 2019. In a post on Instagram, L-FRESH described Hussle as “a real force in the rap game”.

“The way that he committed to his artistry, the way that he never quit, he stayed focused, he did things his way, inspires me as an independent artist here in Australia,” he said.

“The fact that he did something for his community, he stayed in his community, he gave back to his community, he was trying to build something that impacted people around him. That’s a beautiful legacy and a beautiful inspiration.”

L-FRESH The LION released his third studio album, ‘South West’, in July last year.