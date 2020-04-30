L-FRESH The LION shares new single and music video ‘Oh My’

Sydney rapper L-FRESH The LION has shared a new single today (April 30), entitled ‘Oh My.’

The track, which features producer Sergiio, is the Sydney rapper’s second single of the year.

An accompanying music video, resembling a dance-challenge arcade game, has also been released. The clip was premiered on TikTok last Thursday (April 23), before being officially released on YouTube today.

Watch the video for ‘Oh My’ below:

In a statement, the rapper – real name Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal – explained that the song thematically focuses on self-acceptance and knowing your cultural roots.

“‘Oh My’ is about having confidence in yourself, accepting and appreciating yourself for who you are,” he said.

“[I]t was inspired by that feeling you get when you discover something new about your cultural history, your ancestors and ultimately yourself, that you always somehow knew existed but never experienced until now.”

“It’s that feeling of finding something inside you that you didn’t know was lost until you found it.”

‘Oh My’ is a follow-up to L-FRESH The LION’s last single, ‘Mother.’ The track, released back in February, features long-time collaborators MOZA and Mirrah. ‘Mother’ was originally written years ago for a TEDx performance, and released to coincide with a climate action rally in Western Sydney.

Both ‘Oh My’ and ‘Mother,’ along with 2019’s ‘Born To Stand Out,’ are set to feature on the rapper’s third studio album, ‘South West.’ The album is projected for release in the coming months via Elefant Traks. His most recent LP, ‘Become’, was released in 2016.