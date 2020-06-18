L-FRESH The LION releases new track ‘Mother Tongue’

Sydney rapper L-FRESH The LION – real name Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal – has released a new track, ‘Mother Tongue’, also announcing the release date of his forthcoming album, ‘South West’.

Listen to ‘Mother Tounge’ below:

In a statement, Bhogal explained that the track was influenced by his desire to stay close to his cultural heritage.

“‘Mother Tongue’ was written about my story with my native language, my mother tongue. As a kid, English wasn’t the first language I spoke. It was Punjabi. My experiences of being born within two, sometimes competing, cultures meant I lost touch with my language. I lost my fluency because I was thought my language wasn’t cool,” he said.

“‘Mother Tongue’ explores my regret in letting my language go, and how I’m working now to try to relearn it so I can keep close to my roots.”

‘South West’, as the name suggests, is inspired by Bhogal’s roots in south-west Sydney. The rapper’s fourth album is due for release July 17 through Elefant Traks and will be his first album in four years.

‘Mother Tounge’ is the fourth single from the album, in addition to ‘Oh My‘, featuring Sydney producer Sergiio, ‘Mother‘, a collaboration with MOZA and Mirrah, and 2019’s ‘Born To Stand Out’.