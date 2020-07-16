L-Fresh The LION releases third album ‘South West’

L-Fresh The LION has today (July 17) shared his long-awaited third studio album, ‘South West’. The album features the previously released singles ‘Mother Tongue’, ‘Oh My’, ‘Alchemy’ and ‘Born to Stand Out’.

‘South West’ follows on from L-Fresh The LION’s previous albums ‘One’ and ‘Become’, released in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Speaking about his new album on social media earlier this week, L-Fresh said that “the record is empowerment music.”

“[I’m] reminding my younger self to have confidence in where I come from & to appreciate & learn from that rich cultural, Sikh tradition; to not be brought down & devalued by society around me.”

Listen to the album below:

L-Fresh The LION – real name Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal – will host an album launch live-stream for ‘South West’ later this month. Barkaa and Bindi Bosses will join him for the July 30 event.

The event is free to watch on Liverpool City Council’s Facebook page or on Delivered Live’s YouTube channel. However, the Western Sydney rapper has said that fans are able to buy tickets “to show some extra love”. Click here to purchase tickets to the event.

L-Fresh The LION will join the panel of popular current affairs program, Q&A, next week (July 20).

Click here to purchase ‘South West’ by L-Fresh The LION.