La Roux teases ‘Automatic Driver’ remix by Tyler, The Creator

La Roux has hinted at an ‘Automatic Driver’ remix by Tyler, The Creator due for release this Friday (April 17).

In an Instagram post published yesterday (April 15), La Roux (aka Elly Jackson) shared a video depicting silhouettes of herself and the rapper. Tyler’s remix of her song ‘Automatic Driver’, from her 2020 comeback album ‘Supervision’, plays in the background.

The collaboration between La Roux and Tyler, The Creator doesn’t come as a complete surprise as the synth-pop singer provided backing vocals on ‘Gone, Gone / Thank You’, the tenth track off Tyler’s 2019 record, ‘IGOR‘. The LP went on to win the 2020 Grammy for Best Rap Album.

La Roux’s third studio album, ‘Supervision’, was released in February through her own label, Supercolour. NME rated the record three out of five stars, calling it “a pacy collection of eight tracks, all taking liberal cues from ‘80s funk and disco”.

In an interview with The Guardian, La Roux previously said she was thrilled to be dropped by her label, Polydor, as her contract stipulated that she still owed three albums.

Since the release of ‘IGOR’, Tyler, The Creator has shared two new songs, ‘Best Interest’ and ‘Group B’. In February, the rapper opened up about an Odd Future reunion, saying it’s unlikely the members will get together in the future. Last month, it was revealed in a Discord AMA that he was collaborating with Pusha T.