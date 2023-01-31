Labor details revamped national cultural policy with $286million investment in Australian arts sector

Australian federal arts minister Tony Burke has formally announced Revive, the Labor government’s new national cultural policy, which aims to reinvigorate the country’s arts and entertainment sectors.

The new policy – which you can read in full here – comes as a refresh to Labor’s original Creative Australia document, first proposed by the Gillard government in 2013, but ultimately scrapped by the Coalition. It promises a major overhaul to national funding for and allotment of resources to creative industries, with a total of $286million ($45million of which has been redirected from a previous COVID-19 insurance scheme) being invested in the effort.

Revive was detailed in a press conference yesterday (January 30), where Burke took to the renowned Espy hotel in Melbourne to avow that “arts and entertainment is for everyone – whether you’re reading a thriller, a history, or a poem, whether you’re watching from formal allocated seating or from a mosh pit, whether you view art in a gallery or in a back lane from the side of a wall”.

“Our artists work for all of us,” he added, “and their works reach all of us.”

More details are expected to be shared in the May budget, ABC News reports, but in the meantime, a rudimentary breakdown of spending plans for Revive has been published. Most are tied in to the establishment of Creative Australia, an arts investment and advisory body that will build on the Australia Council’s existing endeavours to facilitate production of independent projects on a case-by-case basis.

As such, the Australia Council has been absorbed into Creative Australia, with a $44million injection – a restoration to funds cut previously by the Coalition under then-arts minister George Brandis in 2015 – going towards underfunded areas like youth arts.

Two subsidiaries of Creative Australia – Music Australia and Writers Australia – have also been launched, with respective investments of of $69million and $19.3million. Labor says the former initiative will “support the Australian music industry to grow, including through strategic initiatives and industry partnerships, research, skills development and export promotion”.

Writers Australia, meanwhile, will “provide direct support to the literature sector from 2025, including for writers and publishers, to grow local and international audiences for Australian books”. It will also see the appointment of Australia’s first-ever poet laureate.

As reported over the weekend, a significant part of Revive will be the formation of the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces (CAEW), a new government body established to crack down on reports of sexual harassment, bullying and other forms of abusive behaviour in the arts and entertainment sectors. Of the confirmed funding, $8.1million will be allocated to this initiative.

The CAEW will also work to ensure that artists are being fairly remunerated for their work. During yesterday’s press conference, Burke said that the protocols set out by the CAEW would need to be followed by any relevant organisation seeking government funding.

Revive will also put a spotlight on the country’s Indigenous creatives, with ‘First Nations First’ being one of the body’s key pillars. A dedicated First Nations board will be established within Creative Australia, and according to the policy breakdown, this board will “invest in, create and produce, from 2024, First Nations works of scale, with priorities and funding decisions determined by First Nations leaders”.

It will also devise and launch a First Nations Creative Workforce Development Strategy, as well as “promote best practice cultural protocols, self-determination and cultural safety training across arts and cultural organisations”.

Focal points outlined in an early section of the policy include the full-scale implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and support for “the telling of First Nations histories and stories in Australia’s galleries, libraries, archives and museums”. To do this, $80million in funds will be used to build a National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs.

Additionally, in partnership with the Western Australian government, $50million will be spent on the opening of an Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Perth, which Labor says will “showcase and celebrate First Nations arts and cultures”.

Revive will also assign $11million to the launch of a First Nations Languages Policy Partnership, through with 60 primary schools will receive funding to teach local Indigenous languages and cultural knowledge. $5million, too, will go towards an upgrade to the training facilities at the NAISDA Dance College in Kariong.

Guidelines will also be put in place to safeguard First Nations communities from the spread of counterfeit artworks; new legislation will be enacted to prohibit the sale of inauthentic works of Indigenous art, merchandise and souvenirs. The government will also make efforts to return Indigenous artefacts that are currently on display at the country’s major museums.

Elsewhere, $12.9 million in funding will be assigned to a new digital lending rights scheme, whereby authors, illustrators and editors will receive financial compensation when their works are borrowed from libraries in digital formats. This will be one of the first initiatives enacted, with the scheme coming into effect this July.

The government’s Resale Royalty Scheme will also be enhanced, covering $1.8million in international costs associated with the distribution of visual art.

Other revenue-boosting initiatives will include an enhancement to the Resale Royalty Scheme – covering $1.8million in costs associated with international distribution of visual artworks – as well as bumps in allotments to the Regional Arts Fund and Festivals Australia, both of which will aid in the production of music and art festivals in regional Australia. Some funds will be allocated to having artists perform residencies at Australian World Heritage Sites.

Another new plan devised in the policy is a national arts and disability plan, through which the government says it will “enable people with disability to access and participate fully in the cultural and creative life of Australia” between now and 2031. To that end, Revive will provide pilot funding for art and music therapy programs, as well as specialist arts and language education in schools.

Visual artists will also benefit greatly from Revive. Initially scrapped by the Coalition in 2014, the Australian Interactive Games Fund – which bolsters the resources available for video game developers working in the country – will be revived under Screen Australia.

Also, from mid-2024, streaming services like Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix will be subject to local content quotas, meaning they’ll have to develop and release content locally to continue operating in the Australian market. Exact figures for those quotas are yet to be determined, but key figures in the industry have been pushing for streamers to divert 20 per cent of local revenue into content creation.

In a statement given at yesterday’s conference, prime minister Anthony Albanese said: “This document stands as a powerful reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to our culture and the arts through which it finds its great expression. Revive puts the arts back where they are meant to be – at the heart of our national life.”