Labrinth and Billie Eilish release song from ‘Euphoria’ soundtrack ‘Never Felt So Alone’

Labrinth and Billie Eilish have officially released their collaborative song, ‘Never Felt So Alone’, from the Euphoria soundtrack.

The track, which appears on the season two soundtrack of the hit HBO teen drama, was previously performed live by the pair at Eilish’s Los Angeles gig last December.

‘Never Felt So Alone’ was absent from the season two soundtrack and until now has only existed to listen to – as an early version – on the TV show itself.

Stream the song below.

‘Never Felt So Alone’ follows Labrinth’s 2022 singles ‘Lift Off’, ‘Kill for Your Love’ and ‘Iridium’. He has been teasing a new album called ‘Ends & Begins’.

So I thought my album was done but I have a couple things to add to complete the story. Stay tuned…..it will be worth the little extra wait 🙂 — Labrinth (@Labrinth) October 13, 2022

Elsewhere on the Euphoria soundtrack, James Blake and Labrinth teamed up on a song called ‘Pick Me Up’, while Tove Lo’s ‘How Long‘ and Lana Del Rey‘s ‘Watercolor Eyes’ also feature.

Reviewing season two of the hit show, NME said: “If Euphoria season one was lauded for its ambition, then season two levels things up once more…The cinematography is top notch too, drawing out feelings of panic and claustrophobia, adrenaline and fear, until it feels like you’re in the scenes themselves rather than just watching them from your sofa.

“Euphoria season two might have taken a long time to arrive but, with a clutch of new episodes that are darker, tougher and more intense than ever, it’s well worth the wait. Its teen subjects might start the new year off on a negative note, but it’s already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022.”