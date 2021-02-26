Laces recruits Ninajirachi for new single ‘Prosperity’

Melbourne producer Laces is gearing up to release his new EP next month, and today he’s delivered a new single taken from it, ‘Prosperity’.

‘Prosperity’ sees Laces link up with fellow producer Ninajirachi, both of whom are signed to Nina Las Vegas‘ NLV Records.

The single marks the third taste we’ve heard from Laces’ forthcoming ‘Field Fallacy XVI’ EP, following previous tracks ‘The Ridge’ and ‘Sunvocus’.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Prosperity’ below:

“Collaborating with Nina was something we had planned together pretty much since we met,” Laces said of the collaboration in a press statement.

“I’m really glad the first time we ever really worked on something in person it resulted in such a sick track, I really feel like it represents a perfect 50/50 split of our styles of production.”

‘Field Fallacy XVI’ is due out on Friday, March 12. Laces is celebrating the release with a launch party at Melbourne’s Tokyo Hustle on the same day, teasing appearances from special guests.

Advertisement

As for Ninajirachi, she’s fresh off the back of another collaboration with Kota Banks with their new single, ‘Secretive!’.

The two artists collaborated heavily throughout 2020, teaming up for a joint EP ‘True North’. In addition, 2020 saw the release of Ninajirachi’s own EP ‘Blumiere’.