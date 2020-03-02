Lacuna Coil have pulled out of Download Festival 2020 in both Melbourne and Sydney later this month, due to an ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus in their native Italy.

The Milan band announced today (March 2) that they have cancelled shows not just in Melbourne and Sydney, but also the cities of Dubai, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta.

“Our home region of Lombardia, Italy, is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak,” they wrote in a social media statement. “While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone’s health and safety must come first and this includes our fans.

“We’re confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe. Ticket refunds are available for selected shows at point of purchase,” the message concluded.

Lacuna Coil were due to play a 3pm set on the Red Stage at Download in Melbourne on Friday, March 20, and in Sydney the day after. Fest organisers say they are “working on a replacement” act, and that fans should “stay tuned”. See both messages from Lacuna Coil and Download Festival below:

Hi Downloaders, Please see the below statement from Lacuna Coil, we are working on a replacement now, stay tuned… https://t.co/kWbNXQbSg7 — Download Festival Australia (@DownloadFestAU) March 2, 2020

Lacuna Coil are not the only band who have had to axe or push back tours due to the global novel coronavirus outbreak. Last month, English band Fat White Family postponed their Australia tour, while Sydney singer Ruel postponed his own tour of Asia.

According to CNN, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Italy currently stands at 34. A Sunday (March 1) update from the country’s Civil Protection Authority puts the total number of cases in Italy at 1,694.