Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande spark duet speculation as fans find “clue”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have sparked speculation that they have recorded a song together after fans found “clue” in a birthday post.

Grande took to Instagram on Saturday (March 28) to pay tribute to Gaga: “Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!”

She added: “I’ll tell you more about it later but… You make my heart feel so full and happy and understood. Wishing you all the joy in the world today and every day! Have some pasta.”

Naturally, the fans gathered in the comment section to find meaning behind the caption and the fact both singers looked like they were standing in a recording studio.

Of course, it has sparked the idea that Grande may have a collaboration on Gaga’s long-awaited sixth album, ‘Chromatica’.

This comes after Gaga postponed the release of ‘Chromatica’, and promised to share a new release date soon.

The star was due to return with the record on April 10 but now will put the album out later in 2020.

In a post on Instagram, Gaga explained her decision, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind the move. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” she wrote.

“Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help this who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

The star also confirmed her Vegas shows due to run between April 30 and May 11 had been postponed but she added that she hoped to continue her residency as planned later in May. “I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my CHROMATICA BALL tour this summer!” she added.

Gaga revealed she had also been due to perform a secret set at Coachella and had “a lot of other fun surprises” lined up, some of which she is still planning to share. “’Chromatica’ is still very much on the way and I can’t wait,” she wrote.

According to collaborator Ryan Tedder, the pop star will “give people what they want” on the new album. “I’ve heard a few tunes and I was floored,” he said. “It’s the coolest shit that’s going to drop in 2020.”