The nominations for the MTV EMAs 2020 have been announced – you can find the full list below.

Leading the way with seven nods in total is Lady Gaga, who’s in the running for Best Artist as well as Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Video for ‘Rain On Me’, her joint single with Ariana Grande.

BTS, meanwhile, are up for five gongs – Best Song (‘Dynamite’), Best Pop, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live – with Justin Bieber following with four nominations, including Best Artist and Best Pop.

Elsewhere, Yungblud faces competition from the likes of DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Doja Cat in the Best New category, while Dua Lipa is gunning for Best Pop and Best Song (‘Don’t Start Now’).

📢 #MTVEMA VOTING IS NOW OFFICIALLY OPEN!!!!!! 📢 Make sure to vote for your faves at ✨ https://t.co/y6i2iDPOjo ✨ pic.twitter.com/y9VDQ7nMdc — MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 6, 2020

Featured in the Best Alternative category are The 1975, Hayley Williams, FKA Twigs and Machine Gun Kelly, while Tame Impala, Liam Gallagher, The Killers and more will battle it out for the Best Rock crown.

This year’s MTV EMAs will take place on November 8, with organisers promising “a night of jaw-dropping performances from the hottest artists while celebrating the power of music in 2020!” Details of hosts and participating artists have yet to be revealed.

Voting officially opened today (October 6) – visit here to have your say.

A statement reads: “It’s no secret that 2020 has been an absolutely WILD year so far. From virtual livestream performances to the birth of a plethora of amazing quarantine content, the world sure has rolled with the punches and embraced these unpredictable changes!

“Obviously, the MTV EMA will be no different!”

The MTV EMA 2020 nominations are as follows:

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Meanwhile, Gaga recently said that she felt “used up” by her alter-ego prior to the release of her latest album ‘Chromatica’, which came out in May.

“I just totally gave up on myself,” she said of the period before her new record. “I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up.”