Lady Gaga announces ‘Chromatica’ remix album, ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’

Lady Gaga has announced the release of her ‘Chromatica’ remix album, which will be titled ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’.

The new version of the album will see a host of stars take on tracks from the pop star’s 2020 record.

‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ will arrive on Friday (September 3) and will be executively produced by BloodPop, who also worked on the original ‘Chromatica’ record. It will feature appearances from the likes of Rina Sawayama, Bree Runway, Charli XCX and more.

The full tracklist for ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ is as follows:

‘Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)’

‘Stupid Love (Coucou Chloe Remix)’

‘Rain On Me (Arca Remix)’

‘Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)’

‘Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)’

‘911 (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook Remix)’

‘Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)’

‘Sour Candy (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)’

‘Enigma (Doss Remix)’

‘Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)’

‘Sine From Above (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)’

‘1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)’

‘Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)’

‘Babylon (Haus Labs Version)’

Gaga shared the artwork for the new version of the record, which sees the original ‘Chromatica’ sleeve turned bright green and a pink and purple thorny mesh covering the star. See it above now.

Last month, Grimes claimed she would feature on the ‘Chromatica’ remix album, telling fans on Discord: “I missed the deadline but it got moved back so now we can do my monologue.” However, she does not feature on the tracklist.

BloodPop also teased the record, telling a fan on Twitter in July that it was “insanely good” and would be released “hopefully soon”.

Meanwhile, last week (August 24), Gaga announced her 2021 dates for her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency. The star kicked off the show at the Park MGM in January 2019 shortly after her simultaneous ‘Enigma’ residency in December 2018. However, a slew of planned dates for 2020 were cancelled due to COVID-19.