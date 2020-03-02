Lady Gaga announces full details of new album ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga has announced that her much-anticipated sixth album will be titled ‘Chromatica’ and released on April 10.

She revealed the news speaking on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, where the pop megastar also explained that making the album was a healing process.

Advertisement

Gaga explained: “Sound is what healed me in my life, period. And it healed me again making this record.”

She continued: “‘Chromatica’ is all about healing and it’s about bravery as well… when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020

She also said that while making the record, she learnt that “I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it… it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in.

She continued: “I live on ‘Chromatica’, that is where I live. I went into my frame — I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on ‘Chromatica’.”

Advertisement

The interview follows recent comments by Gaga that making the follow-up to her 2016 album ‘Joanne’ helped her manage her depression.

When asked how it compared to making ‘Joanne’ as well as how ‘Stupid Love’ was created, Gaga responded: “This was much more like, ‘You know what, guys? It turns out I just sobbed for three minutes and this is what came out, and this is what should be there.'”