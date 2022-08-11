Lady Gaga hit in the head by Dr Simi doll thrown from the audience

Lady Gaga was hit in the head by an object thrown by a crowdmember during a recent show in Canada.

The incident occurred while the pop star was playing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto last Saturday (August 6) as part of her current ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour.

Gaga was performing her recent Top Gun: Maverick track ‘Hold My Hand’ in the encore of the 22-song set when she was struck by what appeared to be some kind of stuffed toy. According to Stereogum, the item in question was a Dr Simi doll.

The outlet notes that Dr Simi is the mascot of the Mexican pharmacy chain Farmacias Similares, and said it’s become somewhat of a tradition to throw the dolls at performers in Mexico.

Per the Huffington Post, the craze began during AURORA‘s gig at Corona Capital 2021 in Mexico. The doll has since been thrown at acts including The Killers, Coldplay and 5 Seconds Of Summer.

how do some fans think this is okay… this is so dangerous and sad. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/CnmOP88yOF — jo🌈🎀🥰✨haus labs heaux (@jomaticaaa) August 7, 2022

But that didn’t stop Gaga fans from condemning the act. “How do some fans think this is okay… this is so dangerous and sad,” one Twitter user captioned a video of the moment. Another said: “Please DO NOT throw items on stage at The Chromatica Ball.

“This not only is dangerous to Gaga, but items may also catch on fire in the jets as well and cause damage.”

A third person urged ‘Chromatica Ball’ attendees to “respect” the singer. “Do not throw things,” they added. “Keep your hands and feet to yourself. Do we really need to reiterate things we learnt as mere children? BE NICE.”

Perez Hilton, meanwhile, wrote: “Even soft items – don’t throw them!!”

Please DO NOT throw items on stage at The Chromatica Ball. This not only is dangerous to Gaga, but items may also catch on fire in the jets as well and cause damage.pic.twitter.com/4z5TQPhEy3 — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) August 7, 2022

This is a human being. A talented, inspiring human being – Yes! Yet Lady Gaga is still a human being with thoughts and feelings. Respect her.

Do not throw things. Keep your hands and feet to yourself. Do we really need to reiterate things we learnt as mere children?

BE NICE😠 https://t.co/yVwJz0Aw3t — Vix ⍩ (@vixie_chu) August 11, 2022

During a show in Washington, D.C. on Monday (August 8), Gaga took a moment to express her continued support for abortion rights and gay marriage in the wake of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

In a five-star review of Lady Gaga’s recent ‘Chromatica Ball’ concert in London, NME said that the performance “underlines [Gaga’s] unique place in the pop pantheon: the missing link between showstopping ’80s icons like Madonna and Prince, and today’s more open and vulnerable superstars”.

The North American leg of the ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour resumes in East Rutherford, New Jersey tonight (August 11).