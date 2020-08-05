Lady Gaga is getting her own radio show on Apple Music

Lady Gaga has been given her very own radio show by Apple Music.

The singer’s first show dubbed Gaga Radio, will air weekly with her debut episode going out this Friday (August 7). You can check out a preview of the show featuring the singer’s recent collaborator BloodPop here.

Taking to Instagram, Gaga wrote: “Listen to me and my #Chromatica collaborators talk about the inspirations, making the record & more! ‬The shows are set to exclusive DJ mixes from @BloodPop, @burnsmusic, @Vitaclub, and @Tchami!”

Advertisement

In a further statement she added: “The last few weeks I’ve been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community, one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many.

“And so I’ve been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I’m super thrilled, excited to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week.”

The singer leads the nominations for the 2020 MTV VMA’s with her Ariana Grande collaboration ‘Rain On Me’, which featured on Gaga’s latest album and is up for ‘Video Of The Year’, ‘Song Of The Year’, ‘Best Collaboration’, ‘Best Pop’, ‘Best Cinematography’, ‘Best Visual Effects’ and ‘Best Choreography’.

Reviewing Gaga’s new album ‘Chromatica’, NME wrote: “On ‘Chromatica’ Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album. The record is littered with catchy choruses and glossy production – but it goes deeper than that. ‘Chromatica’ is ‘about healing and it’s about bravery,’ she explained before the album came out, adding: ‘sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record.’

“You can certainly hear that. From the exhilarating melodies to the positive, hope-filled lyrics, ‘Chromatica’ is a celebration – and a well-deserved one at that.”

Advertisement

Gaga recently rescheduled her world Chromatica Ball tour dates for summer 2021.

She will play:

24th July, 2021 – Paris, Stade de France

30th July, 2021 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7th August, 2021 – Boston, Fenway Park

16th August, 2021 – Toronto, Rogers Centre

19th August, 2021 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

27th August, 2021 – Chicago, Wrigley Field