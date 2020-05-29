Lady Gaga has released her latest studio album ‘Chromatica’ — you can listen to the record in full below.

The album is the artist’s first since her 2016 Americana-inspired LP ‘Joanne’, and was previewed by the tracks ‘Stupid Love’, ‘Rain On Me’ (a collaboration with Ariana Grande) and ‘Sour Candy’ (with BLACKPINK).

Executively produced by BloodPop and Gaga, ‘Chromatica’ also includes a collaboration between the singer and Elton John titled ‘Sine from Above’.

You can hear Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Chromatica’ below.

‘Chromatica’ was originally set for release on April 10 but that release date was pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the time of writing, Gaga’s ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour — which plans to visit London for a show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July — is still going ahead. “I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my CHROMATICA BALL tour this summer!” the singer told fans in an Instagram post back in March.

Speaking in an interview with Apple Music last week, Gaga said that Elton John had been her mentor “for a long time”.

“Elton’s always really challenged me to take care of my artistry and to really take care of myself,” she said. “And I really, really honour that about him. He is so, so uniquely special.”