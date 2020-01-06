Lady Gaga opens up about developing PTSD after being “raped repeatedly” at age 19

Lady Gaga has spoken candidly about developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after she was “raped repeatedly” at the age of 19.

Gaga was speaking to Oprah Winfrey during the opening date of the latter’s ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour’, which took place in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday (January 4).

The singer spoke about how she developed PTSD “as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma”.

Advertisement

“I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old,” Gaga said (via The Oprah Magazine). “I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not processing that trauma. I did not have anyone help me, I did not have a therapist, I did not have a psychiatrist, I did not have a doctor help me through it.

“I just all of a sudden became a star and was travelling the world, going from hotel room to garage to limo to stage, and I never dealt with it.”

Gaga added: “I started to experience this incredible, intense pain throughout my entire body that mimicked the illness I felt after I was raped.”

The singer later confirmed that she has chosen to keep the identity of her rapist private. “Through the #MeToo movement I have made the personal choice not to say who it is because I choose to not relive it,” Gaga said.

“That’s my personal choice. I hope that the world respects that.”

For help and advice on mental health: