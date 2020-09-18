Lady Gaga plays A&E victim in video for new dance strutter single, ‘911’

Lady Gaga has shared the video for her latest single, ‘911’, in which she plays a queen of a mystical land and a victim of a road accident.

The pop star gave fans a five-minute warning earlier today (September 18) about the short film, and linked followers to a YouTube page where the clip would premiere.

‘911’ is the latest single from Gaga’s sixth album, ‘Chromatica‘, and follows February’s ‘Stupid Love‘ and ‘Rain On Me’, her hit collaboration with Ariana Grande.

In the music video, the singer portrays a desert queen flanked by elaborately dressed servants before a dramatic cut brings viewers to the scene of a RTC where paramedics are treating Gaga with a defibrillator.

The film was directed by award-winning director Tarsem and produced by the Artists Company.

Yesterday, Gaga attributed “all music” to the black community in a wide-ranging Billboard interview that saw her discuss race, music, depression and rebirth.

The pop star said the influence of black artists on all areas of music cannot be understated, adding that she is “learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life” as a white woman growing up in America.