Lady Gaga praises Doja Cat’s tongue-in-cheek ‘Shallow’ cover: “THAT’S A SERVE”

Doja Cat has covered Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born – check out the footage below.

The ‘Planet Her’ artist delivered a playful, high-pitched rendition of the 2018 Oscar-winning single during a broadcast on Instagram Live yesterday (July 27).

In the one-minute clip, we see the star screeching out the lines as she lies of her bed wearing a rainbow-coloured top. Doja also sports pink devil horns and dark eye makeup – all thanks to a cartoonish Insta filter.

Later, she upped the ante with an even more intense spin on ‘Shallow’.

A recording of the cover was subsequently shared across social media. As Pop Crave points out, Gaga has since expressed her praise for Doja’s unique take on the power ballad. “LADY THATS A SERVE [sic],” she commented beneath a fan’s post on TikTok.

You can see both tweets below.

Pra encerrar a noite, Doja Cat surpreende os internautas ao cantar Shallow da Lady Gaga igualzinho a cantora, gostaram? pic.twitter.com/szzC4Hxj3A — My Idol 🇧🇷 (@myidolbrasil) July 27, 2022

Lady Gaga comments on a TikTok of Doja Cat playfully singing “Shallow”: “LADY THATS A SERVE” pic.twitter.com/vxHoM3cpDi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2022

Back in May, Doja Cat gave an update on her upcoming fourth studio album. She told ELLE the record was “coming up”, but said that she’d “not started” making it at that point. The outlet noted that the project would be “predominantly rap”.

“I have been getting songs and things sent to me,” Doja explained. “Oh fuck, I wish I could tell people. There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

Doja Cat has since teamed up with Post Malone on his recent single ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’, which appears on his fourth album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

Lady Gaga, meanwhile, is set to bring her COVID-delayed ‘Chromatica Ball’ to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London tomorrow and Saturday night (July 29, 30).

During the first night of her European run, the pop star debuted ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more from her latest studio album, 2020’s ‘Chromatica’.