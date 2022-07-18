Lady Gaga says she thought she’d “never be on stage again”

Lady Gaga has said she thought she’d “never be on stage again” ahead of her current world tour.

The singer and actor has faced a number of health issues over the years, including anxiety and depression as well as fibromyalgia, which causes chronic pain.

Gaga said she had been helped out by “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” ahead of her tour, which began in Germany on July 17.

She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.

“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON #ChromaticaBall.”

The tour will conclude in Miami on 17 September and includes dates in Canada, America and Europe, as well as two nights at Tottenham Hotspur football stadium in London. You can find tickets for the European and UK shows here, and those for the North American ones here.

Gaga’s tour kicked off last week after a lengthy string of delays. The tour was initially scheduled to begin in 2020 before being postponed to last July, and then again to this month. The final run of dates was locked in back in March.

Gaga performed 20 songs on at the first ‘Chromatica Ball’ show, including nine from the album it comes in support of (which landed back in May of 2020). Six of those were live debuts: in addition to singles ‘Stupid Love’, ‘Rain On Me’ and ‘911’, Gaga performed ‘Alice’, ‘Replay’, ‘Sour Candy’, ‘Babylon’, ‘Free Woman’ and ‘Enigma’ for the first time ever.

he latter two songs featured extended outros, according to setlist.fm, while ‘911’ was performed with an extended intro, and both ‘Babylon’ and ‘Stupid Love’ were extended in different ways.

Additionally, Gaga performed her 2009 hit ‘Monster’ for the first time in eight years – having last squeezed it into her set in April of 2014 – and incorporated elements of ‘John Wayne’ (from 2016’s ‘Joanne’ album) into a performance of ‘LoveGame’ (from her 2008 debut, ‘The Fame’). The set itself was split into four acts that were bookended with a “prelude” and “finale”.

In other news, it was revealed last month that Gaga is in talks to star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. Her most recent musical release was ‘Hold My Hand’, which arrived back in May as her contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. That song was performed as the encore at tonight’s show in Germany.