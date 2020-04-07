Lady Gaga secured a “sizeable” donation from Apple towards the upcoming coronavirus relief concert ‘One World: Together at Home’ during a televised phone call with the technology giant’s CEO Tim Cook.

‘One World: Together at Home’, which has been organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, will take place on April 18. The event will air in the UK on the BBC the following day (April 19).

Gaga has been tasked with curating the musical line-up for ‘One World’, with the likes of Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Elton John all set to take part.

Speaking to ‘One World’ co-host Jimmy Fallon yesterday on The Tonight Show, Gaga revealed that she had been taking part in fundraising efforts for the event’s coronavirus relief fund.

During the interview, Gaga called up Cook to secure a “sizeable” donation from Apple towards the charity.

“Of course we appreciate everything that Apple has done already to support the COVID-19 [relief effort]. As the CEO of Apple, we’re very grateful to you,” Gaga told Cook in the above clip.

“We spoke last night about a certain number for the donation, and it was quite sizeable. I just wanted to make sure that we were OK with that — can I confirm you for that donation?”

Cook agreed, sending Gaga into raptures. “My next single’s called ‘Tim Cook’,” she joked. “I’m putting it out tomorrow.”

The exact Apple donation has yet to be announced, but more details will be confirmed in the lead-up to ‘One World: Together at Home’ on April 18.

Last weekend, Gaga shared the artwork for her upcoming new album ‘Chromatica’. The album was originally scheduled for release this Friday (April 10), but its release has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.