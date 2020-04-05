Lady Gaga shares first look at ‘Chromatica’ album artwork

Lady Gaga has shared the artwork for her upcoming sixth album ‘Chromatica’ – scroll down the page to see it below.

The record was due for release this week (April 10) but will now arrive later in 2020 after the star decided to postpone it in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga has shared the record’s artwork as fans wait for the rescheduled release date to be confirmed. The sleeve features the singer pinned down to a metal grate, wearing a metallic bodysuit with spikes and studs sticking out of it. See it below now.

The header picture on her Facebook and Twitter pages has also been updated to a green background with pink text that reads: “In Chromatica no one thing is greater than another.”

Meanwhile, fans think ‘Chromatica’ could include a duet with Ariana Grande after finding a “clue” in a birthday post. Grande shared a photo of her and Gaga on her Instagram page, captioning the post: “Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!”

Followers began to talk about the photo in the comments section, suggesting it showed the two singers in a recording studio.

It has also been rumoured that K-pop group BLACKPINK have worked with Gaga on her next record. A spokesperson for their agency YG Entertainment responded to the rumours in a statement, saying: “The group is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement.”

When she delayed the release of the album, Gaga explained: “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”