Lady Gaga shared words of hope during her multiple acceptance speeches at the MTV VMAs 2020 tonight (August 30).

The star went home with five awards from the socially-distanced ceremony, which was pre-recorded in New York, including Artist Of The Year and the first-ever Tricon Award.

Three of her trophies were given for ‘Rain On Me’, her collaboration with Ariana Grande that featured on her latest album ‘Chromatica’. While picking up the award for Song Of The Year for the track, Gaga reflected on writing the track.

Advertisement

“I remember when I wrote the lyrics for the chorus and I sang them for my producer Bloodpop,” she said. “The lyrics were, ‘I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive/Rain on me’.

“I remember thinking I had cried so many tears that it felt like unfathomable downpour from my eyes, but even with that much rain you don’t have to drown, though it feels like you are. You can still swim. If there’s a strong current with a bunch of waves and they keep crashing over you, if you keep swimming you’ll reach the centre of the ocean where it’s calm, still and peaceful.”

She added that, at that point in the night, winning Song Of The Year was her favourite award because “at the end of the day my heart is as a songwriter”.

Watch as Lady Gaga takes home the VMAs for Song of The Year pic.twitter.com/WiLCpOrzni — 〰️ Gaga Now 〰️ (@ladygaganownet) August 31, 2020

Later, while picking up the Tricon Award, which honoured the star for both her art and philanthropic efforts, Gaga dedicated the prize to “everybody at home”. “I wish for you to think right now of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery,” she said.

“This has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage. I also hope people at home that have big dreams, they see me here today accepting this award and know how grateful I am – I want you to know you can do this too.”

Advertisement

Gaga continued: “Just because we’re separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love. This is what I believe.”

The musician concluded the speech by telling viewers to “stay safe” and “speak your mind”, adding a final call to “wear a mask – it’s a sign of respect”.

Other big winners at the MTV VMAs 2020 included The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, and BTS, who took home four trophies for Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for ‘On’. The Korean band also gave the debut live performance of their new single ‘Dynamite’, which was released last week (August 21).

The ceremony, which was hosted by Keke Palmer, opened with a special tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday (August 28). The presenter honoured him as a “true hero” whose “impact lives forever”.