Lady Gaga to return to Las Vegas with ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency

Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will be returning to Las Vegas for her ‘Jazz & Piano’ 2024 summer residency.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be making her way back to “sin city” for an eight-night run at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency will kick off on June 19 and run through select dates until July 6.

Gaga took over the same venue late last summer until early autumn with her residency which celebrates her love of the Great American Songbook, and features reworked versions of her biggest hits.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who sign up for it here. The pre-sale will give fans access to purchase tickets tomorrow March 20 at 10am PT (1pm ET, 5pm GMT). General ticket sales will commence on Saturday March 23 at 10am PT (1pm ET, 5pm GMT). Visit here to purchase tickets and check out a full list of dates below.

Lady Gaga ‘Jazz & Piano’ 2024 summer residency dates are:

JUNE

19 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

20 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

27 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

29 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

30 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

JULY

3 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

5 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

6 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Dolby Live at Park MGM (USA)

Gaga first launched Jazz & Piano back in January of 2019. The show was played interchangeably with her elaborate, pop driven Enigma show. Jazz & Piano featured Great American songbook selections such as ‘Luck Be A Lady’, ‘Mambo Italiano’, ‘La Vie En Rose’ and ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ as well as jazz renditions of her hits ‘Bad Romance’, ‘Paparazzi’ and ‘Born This Way’. The show went on until May 2022.

In other news, Lady Gaga recently hit back at transphobic comments aimed at Dylan Mulvaney, saying that they represent “hatred”.

Aside from her music career, Lady Gaga is set to expand her acting roles this year, having taken on the role of Harley Quinn in the forthcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker.

Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, the film is directed by Todd Phillips and will see Joaquin Phoenix return as the titular villain. It is said to have musical elements and will be released on October 4, 2024 – the same date as the fifth anniversary of Joker.