Lady Gaga to return with new single ‘Stupid Love’ this week

Lady Gaga is set to make her return with a new track called ‘Stupid Love’ later this week.

The pop star’s previous album ‘Joanne‘ was released back in 2016, and contained the singles ‘Perfect Illusion’ and ‘Million Reasons’. In the following year, Gaga shared the standalone single ‘The Cure’ after debuting it at Coachella.

Now, Lady Gaga has signalled her upcoming sixth studio effort and confirmed its first track will arrive this coming Friday (February 28).

Taking to Twitter earlier today (February 25), the singer uploaded an image of a vibrant billboard showcasing the single’s official artwork.

“STUPID LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

In the post’s caption, she wrote: “‘STUPID LOVE’ THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET.” The post concluded with the hashtag #LG6.

Last year, Mark Ronson – who produced Gaga’s previous LP – gave a hint at what to expect from the star’s sixth record.

“I know that everybody who’s worked on it and has heard anything says it’ incredible and I don’t doubt it,” he told fans on Instagram.

“All of her records are pretty fucking iconic, she always does something unexpected.”

In the intervening period between ‘Joanne’ and ‘Stupid Love’, Lady Gaga starred as Ally Maine in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. She also co-wrote and performed the track ‘Shallow’ for the film, which went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga recently opened up about developing post-traumatic stress disorder when she was 19 years old.