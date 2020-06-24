GAMING  

Lady Gaga wants you to create your own ‘Chromatica’ artwork for new competition

She's shared an archive of visual assets with fans

By Tom Skinner
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga (Picture: Press)

Lady Gaga has called on her fans to design their own digital ‘Chromatica’ artwork.

Released last month, the pop star’s sixth album is based around a fictional utopia which is explored through the project’s accompanying official visuals.

Teaming up with Adobe, Gaga has now asked her Little Monsters to get creative with their own interpretations of the Chromatica planet.

“My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood,” Gaga said. “I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them.”

Participants are able to dig into and download from an exclusive archive of Chromatica-era assets, including photographs, logos, typography and illustrations.

One winning fan will be awarded a $10,000 (£8,050) cash prize, a high-quality signed print of their piece and a 12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud Subscription. Nine runners-up will be sent $400 (£322), a signed Gaga poster and a three-month Adobe subscription.

The competition closes on Tuesday, July 21. You can find more information here.

Last week, Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ was knocked off the UK Number 1 spot by Liam Gallagher’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ album. The previous week saw her hold onto her reign, having seen off Sports Team in a tight chart race.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga recently joined the likes of Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish in signing an open letter to Congress urging them to help save US indie music venues amid the coronavirus crisis.

 

