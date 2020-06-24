Lady Gaga wants you to create your own ‘Chromatica’ artwork for new competition

Released last month, the pop star’s sixth album is based around a fictional utopia which is explored through the project’s accompanying official visuals.

Teaming up with Adobe, Gaga has now asked her Little Monsters to get creative with their own interpretations of the Chromatica planet.

Advertisement

“My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood,” Gaga said. “I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them.”