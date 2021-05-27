Ladyhawke announces 2021 Australian tour, along with new single ‘Mixed Emotions’

New Zealand singer-songwriter Ladyhawke has announced details around her forthcoming Australian tour set for October and November.

She’ll be playing four shows on the east coast, taking on dates in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney.

News of the tour comes the same day (May 27) as she’s announced her new album ‘Time Flies’ as well as new single ‘Mixed Emotions’.

Written with PNAU members Nick Littlemore and Jono Sloan, ‘Mixed Emotions’ marks the second single we’ve heard from ‘Time Flies’, following on from Ladyhawke’s collaboration with Broods, ‘Guilty Love’.

Watch the music video for ‘Mixed Emotions’ below.

“‘Mixed Emotions’ was written with old mates Jono Sloan and Nick Littlemore while I was on a writing trip in LA,” Ladyhawke – real name Pip Brown – said in a press statement.

“Sloan had come up with a really cool bass groove which Nick and I riffed over to get the lyrics and melody. The song is about all the things you can feel with one person, sometimes all in a single day. Ups and downs, confusion, highs, and lows. And everything in between!”

‘Mixed Emotions’ isn’t the first time Ladyhawke and PNAU have linked up. They famously joined forces in 2008 for ‘Embrace’, and delivered another joint single last year with ‘River’.

‘Time Flies’, due out Friday October 8, is Ladyhawke’s fourth album, and her first since she dropped ‘Wild Things’ back in 2016.

Tickets for Ladyhawke’s east coast Australian tour go on sale at midday AEST on Friday June 4, with both Frontier Members and Ladyhawke pre-sales opening at midday AEST on Wednesday June 2. Tickets available via Frontier Touring.

Ladyhawke’s 2021 east coast Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 27 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 28 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 29 – Sydney, The Factory

NOVEMBER

Friday 5 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel