Ladyhawke explores Catholic guilt on comeback single ‘Guilty Love’ featuring Broods

Ladyhawke has shared ‘Guilty Love’ featuring Broods, her first new solo single in five years.

The track is the first single from a forthcoming new Ladyhawke album, her first since 2016’s ‘Wild Things’, set for release later this year. In the years succeeding that record, Pip Brown (Ladyhawke) battled a serious skin cancer condition, from which she has made a full recovery.

The track reflects on Brown and Georgia Nott’s (Broods) respective Catholic upbringings, and how they made them feel shame in different ways as women.

In Brown’s case, the Catholic school system made her feel “immense shame and denial” about her sexuality.

“I suffered the constant fear of being judged and alienated by my friends and family. These feelings took a long time to shake off and work through. ‘Guilty Love’ is a way to share our experiences, and hopefully help anyone going through the same thing to know they’re not alone,” she said.

‘Guilty Love’ arrives with a music video that reenacts some of the pair’s feelings, following two girls who attend an ultra-traditional Catholic all-girls school who have feelings for each other.

Watch it below.

Last year, Brown featured on PNAU’s single ‘River’, the pairs first collaboration since their hit 2008 single ‘Embrace’. She recently contributed a cover of Split Enz’s ‘I Wouldn’t Dream Of It’ to the tribute album ‘True Colours, New Colours – The Songs Of Split Enz’.