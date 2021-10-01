LÂLKA drops dancefloor-primed new single ‘Hold Me’, announces new EP

Brisbane-based artist LÂLKA has returned with a bubbly new single titled ‘Hold Me’, featuring chopped-up and modulated guest vocals from Melbourne singer-songwriter Evangeline.

Released today (October 1), the new track comes hot on the heels of LÂLKA’s debut EP, ‘The Way Music Looks’, which landed back in March. It features much of the same tonal palette as that record, with a simple, yet catchy beat, shimmery techno synths and a driving, glitch-inflected drop.

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Hold Me’ below:

In a press release, LÂLKA explained that ‘Hold Me’ was written as a rumination on the tangible affection she gleaned from online spaces, which offered “a means of not only providing a sense of escapism but a channel too, to stay connected to the outside world”.

She said: “For the last 18 months, all I wanted to listen to and make was euphoric music despite feeling like I was drowning in anxiety and grief. I spent (and still do spend) a lot of time on the internet, having virtual interactions with other people and experiencing raves in cyber-space.

“I’m acutely aware of how easy it is to belittle those experiences, but these interactions are real – and equally as meaningful as IRL experiences – despite being on the internet. The lyrics of ‘Hold Me’ perfectly encapsulate how lonely or trapped many of us often feel and how we yearn for internet interactions when we’re been physically distanced.”

‘Hold Me’ comes as the lead single for LÂLKA’s forthcoming sophomore EP, ‘Euphoria’, due out independently on November 12. Pre-orders for the record are available now, with a physical boxset including a booklet that promises to “provide insight into the story behind” the EP.

Back in August, LÂLKA teamed up with Sydney producer Donatachi for the collaborative single ‘FWD’. Donatachi released their own new single today, the hyperactive ‘Buttons’.