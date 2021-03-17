LÂLKA releases debut EP ‘The Way Music Looks’

Hyperpop producer and vocalist LÂLKA has released her debut EP, ‘The Way Music Looks’.

The five-track EP contains LÂLKA’s previously released singles ‘Angel/Jezebel’ and ‘Atomic Blonde’. The artist also enlisted the help of Ninajirachi, Donatachi, BRUX and Oh Boy to produce tracks on the record.

To coincide with the release of ‘The Way Music Looks’, LÂLKA has also shared a 13-minute futuristic visualiser, which she produced herself.

Watch the EP visualiser below:

“I have recently come to understand that the thing I’ve always wanted most, even when I was a child, was to be seen,” LÂLKA said in a statement.

“An introvert in nature but absolutely bursting with the desire to express, I coveted the casual self-assurance I saw in others and the influence they exerted as I waited, invisibly, to be seen.

“Now here I am, after years of absorbing skills and coping mechanisms. Ready to show a facet of my psyche. Proud to show it. Here it is.”

LÂLKA will be celebrating the EP’s release with a live-streamed performance through Bandcamp at 8pm AEDT this Saturday (March 20). Tickets are available through LÂLKA’s Bandcamp page.

LÂLKA recently featured on NME’s Girls To The Front online show, which took place on International Women’s Day (March 8). The artist performed alongside fellow acts Blu DeTiger, Olivia Dean, Orla Gartland and Bitch Diesel, among others.